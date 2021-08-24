PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PWSC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.71.

PWSC opened at $28.84 on Monday. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

