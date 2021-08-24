PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $28.84 on Monday. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

