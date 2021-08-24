Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get Premier alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PINC. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.52. Premier has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $38.77.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Premier will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Premier by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Premier by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Premier by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.