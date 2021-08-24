Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Premier has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Premier will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

