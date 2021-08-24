Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Affimed were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Affimed by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,057,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 816,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Affimed by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after buying an additional 2,210,708 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Affimed by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 653,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 183,962 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 770,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 253,640 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $599.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.68. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

