Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,871,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,608,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $645.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

