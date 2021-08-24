Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 182.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 79.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

ATEN stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $61,323.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,310.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $134,596. 23.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.