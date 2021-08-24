Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,453 iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

BATS MTUM opened at $179.07 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.