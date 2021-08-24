Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,453 iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

BATS MTUM opened at $179.07 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.01.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.