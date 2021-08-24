Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,051 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.16 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

