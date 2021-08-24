Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

PDM stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.