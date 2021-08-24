Project Pai (PAI) Price Reaches $0.0208

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $32.56 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00026869 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00057575 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,769,241,710 coins and its circulating supply is 1,566,150,909 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.