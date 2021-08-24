Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.11. 28,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.