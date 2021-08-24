PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 807 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $302.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $302.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.99.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.