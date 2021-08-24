PRW Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 79.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Derby & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 144,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $264.45 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.51.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

