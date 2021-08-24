Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

