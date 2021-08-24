Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PEG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.82. 8,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.06.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,480 shares of company stock worth $2,506,050. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

