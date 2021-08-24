Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
PEG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.82. 8,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.
PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.06.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,480 shares of company stock worth $2,506,050. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
