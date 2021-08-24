Pure Hydrogen Co. Limited (ASX:PH2) Insider Ronald (Ron) Prefontaine Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Pure Hydrogen Co. Limited (ASX:PH2) insider Ronald (Ron) Prefontaine bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$46,250.00 ($33,035.71).

The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Pure Hydrogen Company Profile

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited, an energy company, engages in hydrogen and gas businesses. It has 5 Hydrogen projects under development and 3 gas projects. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

