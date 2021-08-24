Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,133. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

