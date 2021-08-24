Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S Increased by SVB Leerink (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLUYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.67 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H. Lundbeck A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.34.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

