Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Increased by Analyst

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Nordson stock opened at $231.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $232.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $4,240,375. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $36,250,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

