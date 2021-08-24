Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Illumina, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Illumina in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $478.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $483.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina by 552.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Illumina by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

