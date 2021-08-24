Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Increased by Cormark

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for AirBoss of America in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BOS. Pi Financial upped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upgraded AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.70.

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$37.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$15.09 and a 1-year high of C$43.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

