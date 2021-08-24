Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

REPX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

REPX opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $105,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

