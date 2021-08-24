Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issued By Wedbush

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.50 to $187.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.36.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $219.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.49. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $219.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.