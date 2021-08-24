Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $84 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.19 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Quantum has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $326.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director John Fichthorn acquired 30,000 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,399.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $144,115.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 292,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,164 shares of company stock worth $2,041,083 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quantum stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 6,429.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,156 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Quantum worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

