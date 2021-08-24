Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DGX traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $149.53. 785,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.60.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.78.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

