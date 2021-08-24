Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.23. 2,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $11.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

