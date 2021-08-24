Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.26). Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $655.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

