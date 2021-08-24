Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Shares Down 3.4%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.97 and last traded at $39.57. 1,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 77,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Rafael alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.67.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 414.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rafael by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rafael by 31.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rafael by 15.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rafael during the first quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rafael during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Company Profile (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.