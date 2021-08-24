Rafaella Resources Limited (ASX:RFR) Insider Steven Turner Purchases 2,400,000 Shares

Rafaella Resources Limited (ASX:RFR) insider Steven Turner purchased 2,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$184,800.00 ($132,000.00).

Rafaella Resources Company Profile

Rafaella Resources Limited, explores for and develops gold, cobalt, copper, and other mineral opportunities. It owns 100% interest in the Santa Comba tungsten and tin project in Galicia, Spain; and the McCleery exploration project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Rafaella Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafaella Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.