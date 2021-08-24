Rarible Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.26 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.85 or 0.00062189 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $139.99 million and approximately $14.26 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,689,935 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

