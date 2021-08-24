Raydium Hits One Day Volume of $123.68 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $420.73 million and approximately $123.68 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $7.11 or 0.00014809 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00123513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00153906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,133.33 or 1.00205746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.15 or 0.00978777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.32 or 0.06591764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,145,791 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.