Raymond James Analysts Give Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) a $11.00 Price Target

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) has been assigned a $11.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRON. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.
Shares of CRON traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 38,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,424. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 300.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 514,033 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 761.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 118,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 104,954 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cronos Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.