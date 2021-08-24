Raymond James Analysts Give Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) a $11.00 Price Target

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) has been assigned a $11.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRON. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Shares of CRON traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 38,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,424. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.77.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 300.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 514,033 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 761.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 118,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 104,954 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cronos Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

