Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.29.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

