Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBNC):

8/24/2021 – Reliant Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. "

8/20/2021 – Reliant Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Reliant Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/14/2021 – Reliant Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2021 – Reliant Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/6/2021 – Reliant Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Reliant Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/30/2021 – Reliant Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

RBNC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.19. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

