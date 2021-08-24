Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX):

8/18/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

8/10/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

8/6/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $122.00.

8/4/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

7/16/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

NBIX stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.48. 4,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,051. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,386 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $777,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,473,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

