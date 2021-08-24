Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/19/2021 – Oncolytics Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

8/17/2021 – Oncolytics Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

8/16/2021 – Oncolytics Biotech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Oncolytics Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 94,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

