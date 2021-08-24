Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $537.89 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will report sales of $537.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $535.60 million and the highest is $540.72 million. Redfin posted sales of $236.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

RDFN stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.67. 814,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,941. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -201.72 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $276,594.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,364.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,766 shares of company stock worth $8,875,543. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 102,107.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 27,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 64.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 85,967 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 28.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Redfin by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after buying an additional 27,361 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

