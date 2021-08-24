Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to announce $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the highest is $2.35. Regal Beloit reported earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $8.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.64 to $9.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 125.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC opened at $148.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $91.82 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

