Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2,258.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Trex by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

TREX opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

