Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,000.

CMF stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.75.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

