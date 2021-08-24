Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 49,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 200,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock opened at $108.33 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $108.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.