Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 1,014.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $4,933,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $76,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter.

SMH opened at $263.75 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $163.57 and a 1 year high of $271.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.78.

