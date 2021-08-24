Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 48.6% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 29,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 78.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Citigroup by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 21.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

