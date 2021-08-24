Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report sales of $3.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.70 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $13.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $151.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

