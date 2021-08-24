Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Remark has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on MARK. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 7,511.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Remark worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

