Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,458 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.30% of Renewable Energy Group worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGI. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

REGI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,914. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.