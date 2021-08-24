Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at SVB Leerink

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on REPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $31.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 2.50. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $897,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 808,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,674.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $312,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

