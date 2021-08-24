Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for 21Vianet Group (VNET)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) recently:

8/18/2021 – 21Vianet Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

8/17/2021 – 21Vianet Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – 21Vianet Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

8/10/2021 – 21Vianet Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

6/30/2021 – 21Vianet Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

VNET stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.29. 71,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,557. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.19. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $211.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at $1,403,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 466.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 124,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at $3,230,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

