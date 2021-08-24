Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $7.79 on Monday. Reservoir Media has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $11.58.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

